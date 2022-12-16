Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells $4,595,510.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

