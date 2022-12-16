Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

