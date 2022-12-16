AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.32

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $6.93. AGC shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 2,318 shares traded.

AGC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

