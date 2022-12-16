AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.32

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $6.93. AGC shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 2,318 shares traded.
AGC Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.
AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AGC
AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGC (ASGLY)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.