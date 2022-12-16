Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Up 2%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

