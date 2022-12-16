Advisory Resource Group Sells 1,238 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Advisory Resource Group reduced its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PREF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 160,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PREF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. 699,304 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54.

