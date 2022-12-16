Advisory Resource Group Has $2.02 Million Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Advisory Resource Group decreased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.66% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

