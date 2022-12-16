Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $402.12.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $328.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $591.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

