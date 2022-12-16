Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.19.

Adobe stock opened at $328.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.67. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $591.58.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

