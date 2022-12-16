Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.19.
Adobe stock opened at $328.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.67. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $591.58.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
