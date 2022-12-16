Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $382.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $382.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.67. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $591.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,468,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Adobe by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
