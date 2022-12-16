Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $382.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $382.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.23.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $328.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.67. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $591.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,468,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Adobe by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.