Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. SEB Equities cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $7.75 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

