Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 182,396 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2,158.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,396 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

TECK stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

