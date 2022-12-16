Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ATNM stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

