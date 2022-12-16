Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $11.52 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Insider Transactions at Acrivon Therapeutics

About Acrivon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,207,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,389,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $42,368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,384,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,802,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

