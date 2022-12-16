Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACRV opened at $11.52 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.
About Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).
