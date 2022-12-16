ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases $86,629.55 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 9,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.

On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $188,357.80.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 150.87, a current ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

