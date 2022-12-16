Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in November

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Acreage from $1.28 to $1.44 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage Stock Performance

Acreage stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Acreage has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.