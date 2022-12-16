accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Shares Up 2.7%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.
About accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
