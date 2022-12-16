Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.90.

ACHC opened at $84.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

