ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

