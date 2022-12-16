ABBC Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.39 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $118.23 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.56 or 0.05232495 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.15 or 0.29108142 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,312,227 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.