5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Head to Head Survey

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million N/A N/A Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $2.86 billion 8.47 $585.45 million $10.78 7.87

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 2 2 3 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 5E Advanced Materials and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 198.80%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus target price of $94.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.12%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 35.53% 83.91% 35.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives, as well as ingredient in manufacturing of gunpowder. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. The company operates in Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.