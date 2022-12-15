Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZM. BTIG Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,159. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $68.88 and a one year high of $205.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

