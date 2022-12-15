ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.07. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 20,560 shares trading hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

