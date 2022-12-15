Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 100,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,002,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Yatsen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. Equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $4,876,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth $4,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yatsen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,811,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

See Also

