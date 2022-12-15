Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as high as C$2.90. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 110,927 shares trading hands.

Yangarra Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.