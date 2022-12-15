Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 9.3%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 3,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $530.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

