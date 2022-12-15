XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.73

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. XSGD has a market cap of $50.25 million and approximately $536,663.87 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,466,061 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

