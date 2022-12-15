X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.4%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 9,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 208,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68,876 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 30,566,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767,000 shares during the period.

