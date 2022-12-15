Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares during the period.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
