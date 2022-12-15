Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 558,769 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,769 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

