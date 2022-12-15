Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

