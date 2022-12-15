Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,699,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

DWSH opened at $9.45 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

