Worth Asset Management LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 91,066 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,750,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

