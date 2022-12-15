Worth Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

