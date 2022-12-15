Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 1.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 280,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000.

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

