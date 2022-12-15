Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 4,227.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 303.7% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $66.53 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.