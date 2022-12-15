World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. World Moto shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,719,900 shares.
World Moto Stock Up ∞
About World Moto
World Moto, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Moto (FARE)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for World Moto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Moto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.