Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Lessened by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143,328 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 5.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $290,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 33.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.07. 28,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,763. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $280.91. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

