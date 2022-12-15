Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

