Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Up 60.7% in November

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

WDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

