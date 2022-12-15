Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 4.3%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 1,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 749,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $830.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

