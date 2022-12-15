Winning Points Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $273.47 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

