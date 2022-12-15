Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 6,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,112. The company has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

