Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 6,882 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

