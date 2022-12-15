Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.15. The company had a trading volume of 192,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

