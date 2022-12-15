Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,772. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.31 million. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

