Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 44,775 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,775 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,820,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,789,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,174,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,626,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

