Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.48% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,067,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $811,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,105. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

