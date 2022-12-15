Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 1,841 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 7.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.06. 62,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

