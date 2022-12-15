WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.44 million and approximately $695,829.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00419568 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00033761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001136 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018202 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

