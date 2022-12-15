WhiteBIT Token (WBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.10 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00026744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $289.75 million and $12.10 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.57 or 0.05079284 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00500197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.02 or 0.29636897 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

